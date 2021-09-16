Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) Shares Down 0.1%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.24 and last traded at $41.54. 9,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 53,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.