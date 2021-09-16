Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Buys $10,840.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $10,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PRTH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.06. 30,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,888. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Priority Technology by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 85,790 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Priority Technology by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 224,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 23,102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Priority Technology by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 50,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Priority Technology by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the period. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Priority Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

