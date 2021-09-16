Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Buys $10,840.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $10,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:PRTH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.06. 30,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,888. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86.
Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PRTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Priority Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.
About Priority Technology
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.