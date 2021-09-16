PRIZM (PZM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.20 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $15.20 million and $71,236.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001883 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,859,644,802 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

