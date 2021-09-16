Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Down 58.1% in August

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the August 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCUF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.00. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001. Pro Medicus has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $48.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

