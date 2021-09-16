Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Trading Up 3.7%

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) was up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.80 and last traded at $93.44. Approximately 1,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 333,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.01). The business had revenue of $122.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $49,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

