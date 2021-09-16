PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PROG during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROG during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 49.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 76,998 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 100,556.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of PROG during the second quarter worth approximately $4,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRG stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PROG has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

