Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,186 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Progress Software worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after purchasing an additional 508,081 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Progress Software by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after purchasing an additional 219,060 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 226,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 65,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,982,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

