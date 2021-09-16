Progress Software (PRGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Progress Software to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRGS opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $49.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

