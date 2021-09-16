Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Progyny worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $60.62 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $2,858,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,490,375 shares of company stock worth $89,436,494. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

