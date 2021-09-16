Project Pai Price Hits $0.0214 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $33.66 million and $294,248.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00111161 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,773,982,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,891,449 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

