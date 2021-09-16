ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,941,419 shares.The stock last traded at $129.18 and had previously closed at $129.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 14.5% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

