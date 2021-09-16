Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.92 and last traded at $82.92. 1,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.28.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.00.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

