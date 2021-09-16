Proton 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.43 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $44.17 million and $7.43 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

