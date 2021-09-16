Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Trading 392% Higher

Shares of Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) traded up 392% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

About Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Proxim Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of broadband wireless network solutions. It also provides Wi-Fi, Point-to-Point, and Point-to-Multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance and backhaul applications. The firm’s products include Point-to-Multipoint/Wireless Broadband, Point-to-Point/Wireless Backhaul, Enterprise Wireless LAN, and Wireless NMS.

