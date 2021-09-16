Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average of $100.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.