Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,030,000 after acquiring an additional 29,924 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.32 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.