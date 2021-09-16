PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 165,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 56,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

