PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Acquired by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,716. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.07.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.