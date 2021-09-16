Public Index Network Market Capitalization Reaches $5.14 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $36,156.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00073442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00121507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00176103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.39 or 0.07479125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,395.84 or 0.99730095 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.52 or 0.00857509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.