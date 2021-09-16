Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Public Storage worth $175,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,722,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

NYSE:PSA opened at $319.51 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

