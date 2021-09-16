PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 836.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,358 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,635 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 963,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,176,000 after acquiring an additional 597,853 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHM opened at $47.58 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

