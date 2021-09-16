Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Shares Down 5.3%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

PUMSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

