Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of Puma stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Puma has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.