Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PUMSY opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. Puma has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PUMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

