Pundi X Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00141749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.34 or 0.00803428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046421 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.