Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Market Capitalization Reaches $408.76 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $408.76 million and approximately $25.22 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003327 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00073442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00121507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00176103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.39 or 0.07479125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,395.84 or 0.99730095 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.52 or 0.00857509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

