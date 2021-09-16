Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.96

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 338578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Laurentian set a C$2.50 target price on Pure Gold Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.54 million and a PE ratio of -13.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

