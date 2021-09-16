PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $565,032.33 and $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,569.89 or 1.00052976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00074591 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00072542 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009435 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000143 BTC.

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

