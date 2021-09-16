Pylon Finance (PYLON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,787.00

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Pylon Finance coin can now be purchased for about $95.45 or 0.00198840 BTC on exchanges. Pylon Finance has a market cap of $1.40 million and $8,787.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00072889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00122629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00176380 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.32 or 0.07539331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,101.21 or 1.00198766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.77 or 0.00884824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance’s launch date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198 . The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

