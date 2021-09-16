Pyrk (PYRK) Trading 18.3% Lower This Week

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $46,236.98 and $2,051.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pyrk

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

