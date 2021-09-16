PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Gap Down to $4.39

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.24. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 341 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYR. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

