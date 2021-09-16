PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Gap Down to $4.39

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.24. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 341 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYR. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

