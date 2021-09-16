PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $255.58

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.58 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 237.50 ($3.10). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 239 ($3.12), with a volume of 784,024 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 250.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.58. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 265.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Jitesh Himatlal Sodha purchased 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £54,834 ($71,640.97).

About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

