Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) Issued By B. Riley

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IN8bio in a research note issued on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IN8bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Get IN8bio alerts:

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.60).

Separately, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of INAB stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. IN8bio has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.