Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Icosavax Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Icosavax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $39.92 on Thursday. Icosavax has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96).

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

