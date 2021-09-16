Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Increased by Analyst

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for REGENXBIO in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.03). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $8.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.