Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Increased by Analyst

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Shares of CNC opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 228.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

