QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.65

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.65 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 5514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on QADB shares. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth approximately $750,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

