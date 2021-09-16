QANplatform (QANX) Price Tops $0.0306 on Top Exchanges

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QANX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, QANplatform has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. QANplatform has a total market cap of $583,593.29 and approximately $330,409.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QANplatform coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00142932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.73 or 0.00815932 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00047353 BTC.

QANplatform Coin Profile

QANX is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com . QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

QANplatform Coin Trading

