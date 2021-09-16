QChi Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,895.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. QChi has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $2,895.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QChi has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00065037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00143977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.92 or 0.00824368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046470 BTC.

About QChi

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

