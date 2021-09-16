QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7,629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of QTS remained flat at $$77.98 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

