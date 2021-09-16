Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Quaker Chemical worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $251.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $170.31 and a one year high of $301.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

