Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 400 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Qualys stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.36. The company had a trading volume of 212,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,287. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.07.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.