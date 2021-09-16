Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells $288,216.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $288,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,675,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,510,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $6,113,578.76.

On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76.

On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $6,263,904.64.

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $109,379.76.

On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $2,552,000.31.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38.

On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00.

QLYS traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.36. The stock had a trading volume of 212,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,287. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 35,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 199,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

