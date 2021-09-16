Quant (QNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $107.48 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Quant has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $4.46 billion and $107.48 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $369.38 or 0.00775755 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001484 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.24 or 0.01218587 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

