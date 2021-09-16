Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director Bernard Fried Sells 10,000 Shares

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PWR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.87. 1,064,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,327. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $119.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $93.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

