Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 1,145.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,026 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.58% of Quanterix worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,817 shares of company stock valued at $998,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $47.51 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

