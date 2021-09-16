Quark Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Quark has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and $1,416.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quark has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 274,292,459 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

