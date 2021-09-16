Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Trading 2% Higher

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 9,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 32,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Quarterhill in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $237.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

Quarterhill Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QTRHF)

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

