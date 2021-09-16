Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DGX opened at $155.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $160.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

