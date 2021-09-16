Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Trading 0.4% Higher

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.70. 6,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 90,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quhuo Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quhuo in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Quhuo in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Quhuo by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

